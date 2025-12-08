Exclusive: Gaurav Khanna reacts to Farrhana Bhatt questioning his career on Bigg Boss 19: 'I lost it when my TV profession…'

Bigg Boss 19 concluded with high energy, emotional moments, and a gripping finale, ending with Gaurav Khanna lifting the trophy after a close face-off with runner-up Farrhana Bhatt. The season wrapped up with dramatic eliminations, memorable performances, and audience-packed excitement, but Gaurav’s post-win interview revealed one moment in the house that truly pushed him to his limits.

Gaurav opens up about the one moment that angered him

After the finale, Gaurav Khanna spoke exclusively with Pinkvilla about his journey and was asked if he ever felt extremely low during his stay in the Bigg Boss house. Gaurav shared that he never felt emotionally down but admitted there was one situation that triggered anger.

He said, “I never felt very low in the house firstly. I felt angered when Farrhana raised a question on my TV profession, when she raised a question on the fans who have stood by me for 20 years in television.”

Gaurav added that he remained calm even when Farrhana Bhatt used harsh words. “Jab tak woh mere personal attacks kar rahi thi, personal gaaliyaan de rahi thi, aurat bol rahi thi, beghairat bol rahi thi, galeez aadmi bol rahi thi, mujhe koi farak nahi padta tha because I can take all this,” he said.

He shared that he never took her personal remarks seriously, explaining, “It doesn’t matter what she says, I never took her words seriously.”

Here’s what triggered Gaurav in the house

The breaking point for Gaurav came when Farrhana questioned his connection with his audience. He said, “But when she questioned my TV audience, my fans, I lost it. Kyuki show mein mein aaya hu, mere fans nahi aaye hain. Aap unko kadghare mein kharaa nahi kar sakte. Aap mere profession ko kadghare mein kharaa nahi kar sakte.”

Gaurav stated that while contestants can fight with him, dragging his fans or his long-standing television work felt unacceptable. “If you want to fight, I am standing right here. Fight with me. I will respond the way I need to,” he stated.

Revisiting the moment viewers saw him react strongly, Gaurav said, “So that was the only point, jab aapne dekha hoga ki aggressive GK bahar aaya tha ki ‘Haan mein hu! Aur mein jab kharaa hoga stage pe, tum taali bajaa rahi hogi jab mein trophy uthauga.’”

