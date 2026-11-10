EXCLUSIVE: Inside Kanwar Dhillon’s abode with intricate entrance, stylish living space and green balcony overlooking the city

Television actor Kanwar Dhillon’s home is a beautiful blend of contemporary interiors and thoughtfully curated décor. The space brings together a luxurious aesthetic and personal touches, with an emphasis on elegant furnishings, ambient lighting, and decorative elements.

From an elaborate entrance to a spacious living room and a balcony filled with greenery, every corner has something interesting to offer. Here’s an exclusive look at his home by Pinkvilla.

Inside Kanwar Dhillon’s Home

Beginning with the entrance, the home sets the tone for its interiors with a striking combination of mustard yellow and rich wooden textures. The doorway features an elaborate yellow-and-white design with geometric detailing, complemented by floral decorations along its borders.

What particularly catches the eye is the extensive use of vertical wooden slats on the surrounding walls. The wooden panelling continues onto the ceiling, creating a cohesive look while adding depth to the space. Traditional wall-mounted lantern-style lights on either side, along with a contemporary chandelier, brighten up the entryway.

A major highlight of Kanwar Dhillon ’s home is the living room. Designed around a neutral colour palette, the space features predominantly white and cream furnishings, complemented by warm beige accents.

A large white sectional sofa occupies a significant portion of the room, accompanied by additional seating, including plush recliners and a mustard-yellow chair.

At the centre of the seating arrangement is a contemporary rectangular coffee table. Indoor plants and carefully placed accessories complete the setup. Floor-to-ceiling glass doors allow natural light to enter the room while providing a seamless connection to the balcony.

One of the most distinctive elements in the living room is the large sculptural artwork behind the main sofa. The wall features an elaborate three-dimensional installation depicting a procession of galloping horses.

Finished in a pale ivory tone, the artwork stands out against the otherwise understated backdrop without disrupting the room's neutral aesthetic. The installation is framed by subtle architectural detailing. The home also features a spacious entertainment area, with a large television mounted on the wall.

The Udne Ki Aasha actor’s dining area is positioned towards the rear of the living room, maintaining an open-plan arrangement. The dining corner follows the home's broader colour scheme, with warm yellow and beige tones complementing the surrounding interiors.

Another highlight of the home is its lush green balcony. Lined with an assortment of potted plants, the outdoor space feels like a little garden overlooking the city. Different varieties of foliage plants, flowering plants, and trailing climbers create a layered green landscape.

Plants of varying sizes are arranged along the balcony, while hanging pots and decorative bird figurines add more layers. The balcony also features a wood-finished ceiling and wall detailing, extending the material palette of the interiors into the outdoor area.

Watch the video here:

From the elaborate entrance to the spacious living room and greenery-filled balcony, Kanwar Dhillon’s home reflects a combination of comfort and visual elegance.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 9 Promo: Kiara Advani flaunts baby bump, opens up about date nights with Sidharth Malhotra