EXCLUSIVE: Karan Kundrra on his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash being under scrutiny, ‘Main toh like red flags ka baap…’

Karan Kundrra and Sunny Leone were recently roped in for a chat. During the candid conversation, the actors were asked about the impact of maintaining relationships while being public figures, with Karan revealing how his relationship with girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash is constantly under scrutiny.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Karan Kundrra said, “In Teju’s (Tejasswi’s) and my case, everything we do, jaise haath bhi uthaya toh, ya kahan rakha, aur kaise pakda, yeh sab scrutinize hota hai.” (Like if I even raise my hand, where I place it, or how I hold her, everything gets scrutinised.)

“The idea is that as long as Teju and I have the maturity to not get affected by all of this, then we are fine. Listen, we chose to be actors, we chose to do a show like Bigg Boss, and we chose to be out there. So we cannot complain about it. We cannot be hypocritical and say, ki nahi yaar mat capture karo. (…saying, ‘No, don’t capture us.’) We are there; we are public figures,” the actor added.

Continuing, Karan said, “Jaise you know, Sunny and Daniel have a private life. Even though Sunny is out there, they manage to keep it very private. Main aur Teju toh yeh kar hi nahi sakte because hum kahin bhi chale jaayen. Hume kisi ke premiere mein jana padega, ya kisi ki party mein jana padega.

(Like Sunny and Daniel, you know, they have a private life. Even though Sunny is very public-facing, they manage to keep it private. Teju and I can’t really do that because wherever we go, we have to attend someone’s premiere or someone’s party.)

We are not gonna say, jaise humko nahi chahiye. (We are not going to say that we don’t want it.) We are actors, and we love getting love from people, but yes, there is a lot of hate that comes, a lot of scrutiny, and a lot of judgment that comes. Main toh like red flags ka baap hi ban chukka hoon Hindustan mein.” (I’ve practically become the ‘father of red flags’ in India.)

For those unaware, Karan Kundrra has been in a relationship with Tejasswi Prakash since 2021, after they began dating on Bigg Boss 15.

