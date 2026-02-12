EXCLUSIVE: Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur ditch fancy destination wedding, set to marry in minimalistic intimate ceremony

Popular actress Kritika Kamra is all set to marry her beau TV commentator Gaurav Kapur next month. Pinkvilla exclusively learnt that the celebrity couple has opted for a minimalistic yet modern intimate celebration over a big fat destination wedding. The duo are all hands on in terms of planning, and all elements of the wedding are being planned and curated keeping this thought in mind. The idea is for them to celebrate their union without an over the top display of excess.

The wedding will take place in March 2026 in Mumbai where their family members and close friends will be invited. A source close to the couple revealed, “For Kritika and Gaurav, the wedding was never about scale, it is about meaning. They chose to ditch a destination wedding for a modern, minimal and intimate celebration in Mumbai.”

The source further added, “They want something that feels true to their personalities and their shared values. Every detail is being chosen with care. They’re deeply involved in ensuring that they embrace this new chapter and begin that with a celebration that feels authentic to them. Right from decor to styling, everything reflects this thought.”

Both Kritika and Gaurav are known for their grounded personalities, which will be reflected in their wedding too. The decision to embrace a clean, elegant and contemporary aesthetic comes from a place of authenticity rather than an ongoing trend.

The lovebirds were recently papped together in the city. They both were seen coming out of their luxury car, donning casual outfits. The couple obliged the request of the paparazzi and got clicked together before waving them goodbye.

For the unversed, Kritika and Gaurav subtly confirmed their relationship in December 2025, sharing a couple of pictures together. The post was simply captioned, “Breakfast with.” It featured the two wearing matching sneakers, including a playful text, “Does it have to be this cheesy?”

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

