EXCLUSIVE: Kushal Tandon’s sister defends him about his Gauahar Khan comment on Alliance, says 'Things get blown out'

Kushal Tandon is currently appearing as a contestant on the show Alliance. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Kushal's sister, Tina Tandon, addressed the distasteful remark made about her brother's former girlfriend, Gauahar Khan .

Tina Tandon addresses remark against Kushal’s ex Gauahar Khan

During her interaction, Tina Tandon said, “I am sorry but social media or whatever, yaha na bahot zyada flair up ho jata hain cheezon ko. Jaise hota hain na kahi par aag maachis main chingaari hain, toh aag lagani hain. Unnecessarily because it is Kushal...Kushal everywhere, toh sab kood jayenge ki iss cheez se hume fame milna hain. Iss cheez se unhe TRP milegi, iss se publicity lena hain.”

(I'm sorry, but on social media, things get blown way out of proportion. It's like there's just a tiny spark from a matchstick somewhere, and people are determined to turn it into a full-blown fire unnecessarily. Because it's about Kushal... Kushal is everywhere, so everyone jumps in thinking they'll gain fame from it. They want TRPs and publicity through it.)

Continuing her words, “Mujhe samajh nahi aata ki aap ek insaan ko quote kar rahe ho. She (Gauahar Khan) is a beautiful woman, she is adorable, and I have known her for many years. Kisi ko kisi ke liye tag karna for no reason, it’s pointless. It is just to flare up the stories. Unhone just ek mazaak ko uda diya, hume nahi pata na andar kya hua hai, masti main kya baat hui.”

(I don't understand why people keep quoting one person. She (Gauahar Khan) is a beautiful woman, she's adorable, and I've known her for many years. Tagging someone's name for no reason is pointless. It's only done to fuel stories. They took a simple joke and blew it out of proportion. We don't know what really happened behind the scenes or what was said in a fun, light-hearted moment.)

Tina added, “Just because ki logon ko bolna hain. Aap ko respect nahi hain, unhe nain. Logon ko pata nahi kya kya stories bana liya hain, kyunki masala mil jaaye. You can’t judge everything, par respect toh karo. It’s normal; koi point out bhi nahi karega. It’s pointless. I just love Kushal’s bonding with Zaid.”

(People just want something to talk about. There's no respect for anyone. People create all kinds of stories just because they want sensational content. You can't judge everything, but at least show some respect. It's completely normal; otherwise, no one would even point it out. It's all pointless. I just love Kushal's bond with Zaid.)

For those unaware, during an episode of Alliance, Kushal Tandon remarked on his former girlfriend, Gauahar Khan, while speaking to her husband, Zaid Darbar. He said, “Tujhe meri cheezein pasand aati hain (You like my things.)”

The comment later went viral on social media, with several users criticizing the remark and discussing Zaid's reaction during the exchange.