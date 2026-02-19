EXCLUSIVE: Rajeev Khandelwal on the problem with stretching daily soaps for money: 'It gets exploited...'

Actor Rajeev Khandelwal is all set for his new OTT series, Amar Vishwas, where he plays the character of a lawyer. Recently, Rajeev sat down with Pinkvilla for the series Behind The Success. The popular star went down the memory lane and talked about receiving letters from fans, being called egoistic and unprofessional. He also shed light on the paparazzi culture, side effects of social media, refusing to bow down to the industry norms, and more.

While talking about stretching daily soaps, Rajeev said, "In daily soaps, when a story ends, we are all entangled. We are there for the story. Then the story ends. But when the show reaches its peak, its fine. Later, it gets exploited whether it is by the channel or the producer because that's when they start making money. But what happens is the story starts getting dragged. So that was my experience at that time as well. And because it becomes habitual, you keep doing it even though you know there is no fun in working for it now. So that was my first reason to leave it."

The versatile actor further said, "The second reason was that everyone would tell me to do one show. How that show would help me to earn well. Then you can buy a home, then a second place, buy 2 or 3 cars, make FDs (fixed deposits) for yourself because you will now get paid what you demand. And I would feel 'Am I only worthy of one show? I will have to find that out because I cannot just be a flash in the pan.' The amount of massive love that I got cannot be a fluke and I had to prove it that I am not a fluke. I am not here because I am doing a show. I had to prove it to all of them that listen I am capable of lot more and you have loved the right person!"

Watch his entire conversation with Pinkvilla below:

