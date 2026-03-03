EXCLUSIVE: Tejasswi Prakash on her stable love with BF Karan Kundrra: “We are very secure in our relationship”

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have convinced everyone that they’re truly and madly in love with each other. The way they talk about their partners and never shy away from hyping them shows their relationship is deep and meaningful. While exclusively talking to Pinkvilla, the Naagin 6 actress called Karan her safe space. She also spoke about the “bare minimum” of a relationship. Read on!

Tejasswi Prakash talks about Karan Kundrra

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s love story started in the Bigg Boss 15 house, back in 2021. Since the country saw their romance bloom on TV, they connected with the couple on different levels. Their fans often title them as the lovey-dovey couple of the small screen, and the duo has been living up to the expectations.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the Psycho Saiyaan actress spoke about her bond with Karan. While talking about her character, Charu Lata, in the upcoming OTT film, Tejasswi revealed that she looks at love differently. Speaking her mind, the actress said, “For me to be happy, survive, be peaceful and function in my day-to-day life, I need a very stable love and relationship, which I have.”

The diva further highlighted that both she and Karan are very secure in the space that they’re currently in the relationship. The Pehredaar Piya Ki fame further divulged that they haven’t spoken the entire day, but she knows that Karan must have seen her paparazzi video online, and he must be satisfied with the way she was carrying herself. If that wasn’t the case, she would have received a call from her partner giving her a heads-up about what’s looking bad or needs to be changed.

Watch the interview below:

Further in the interview, when the host underscored how Karan often waits to pick her up so that they could travel together, the actress stated that it’s normal. “This is what a normal relationship should look like. This is bare minimum,” she highlighted.

On the work front, Tejasswi will be next seen in Psycho Saiyaan, followed by Desi Bling. As for Karan, he is currently hosting MTV Splitsvilla 16 with Sunny Leone, Uorfi Javed, and Nia Sharma.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Tejasswi Prakash flaunts Karan Kundrra’s tattoo of her face ahead of Psycho Saiyaan OTT release; See PICS