Actor Ankita Lokhande and her husband-businessman Vicky Jain are often known as the 'IT' couple of the TV industry. They recently appeared on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s show Double Date, where they got candid about their relationship and married life. During the conversation, Vicky opened up about how meeting Ankita transformed his outlook on life.

Vicky Jain calls meeting Ankita Lokhande a ‘jackpot situation’

Vicky Jain revealed that his life was once largely centered around work and family. However, meeting Ankita introduced him to an entirely different perspective. Speaking about his wife, Vicky said, “It was a jackpot situation for my life when I met Ankita. She is a family girl and she is someone who can single-handedly manage even a large family. She needs you by her side, but she is capable of doing everything on her own. Mujhe meri life ka second chapter jeene ka mauka mila jab main usse mila (When I met her, I got the opportunity to live the second chapter of my life).”

Ankita Lokhande helped Vicky discover a different side of life

Crediting Ankita for broadening his perspective, Vicky shared, “I was a basic businessman. My life revolved around only work and family. Ankita helped me understand the third dimension of my life. She brought in a different perspective and made me experience things I hadn't really explored before. In a city like Mumbai, Ankita jaisa insaan mil gaya, life set ho gayi (Finding someone like Ankita in a city like Mumbai made my life feel complete).”

Ankita Lokhande's work front

Ankita was last seen appearing on the celeb cooking reality show, Laughter Chefs season 3.

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