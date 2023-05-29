Fahmaan Khan to star in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin post-generation leap? Here's what we know

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin starring Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Harshad Arora, is among the top-rated shows airing on television screens. The show has hooked the attention of the audience for a while now and continues to do so by delivering engaging content. According to several reports, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is all set to take a 20-year generation leap. After the leap, the show will likely revolve around grown-up Vinu and Savi. Neil, Ayesha, and Harshad will not be a part of the show after the leap. The actor might shoot their last episode on June 15.

Fahmaan Khan approached for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

According to an India Forums report, Fahmaan Khan has been roped in to play the lead role in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin post the generation leap. Yes, you read it right! Reportedly, Fahmaan will start shooting for the show after his stint with his current show Dharampatnii comes to an end. However, an official confirmation about this and the details about Fahmaan's character are still awaited.

About Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular daily soaps which features Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Harshad Arora in the lead roles. The story revolves around the love triangle of Sai (essayed by Ayesha), Virat (essayed by Neil), and Satya (essayed by Harshad). Speaking about the current plot of the show, it is seen that Sai and Satya are married and Virat unintentionally creates a nuisance in their relationship.

The show recently witnessed the exit of Aishwarya Sharma who essayed the role of Patralekha. Post her exit, Aishwarya is busy shooting for the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 in South Africa.

Speaking of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, the show airs every day at 8 pm on Star Plus.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Fahmaan Khan OPENS up about constant speculations around his equation with Sumbul Touqeer