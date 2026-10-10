Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu ties the knot in , shares dreamy nikah ceremony photos: ‘Please keep us in your duas’

Popular social media influencer Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu has officially announced his wedding. The digital creator took to Instagram to share dreamy pictures from his nikah ceremony in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, marking the beginning of a beautiful new chapter in his personal life. Surrounded by his family, Faisu celebrated the special occasion in the holy city and sought his fans’ blessings for his married life.

Mr Faisu shares nikah photos

Sharing glimpses of his intimate wedding ceremony, Faisu revealed that he had his entire family by his side on the special day. The pictures captured the happiness and emotional significance of the occasion, with the influencer choosing Madinah as the destination for his nikah.

Alongside the photographs, Faisu penned a heartfelt caption that read, “And We created you in pairs” (Quran 78:8) Alhamdulillah for a dream turned into reality. Nikah in the beautiful city of Madinah, with my entire family by my side. A blessing beyond words."

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant also expressed gratitude for the milestone and requested his followers to remember the couple in their prayers as they embarked on married life together. He further wrote, “Please keep us in your duas as we begin this beautiful journey together. May Allah bless our marriage with endless love and barakah. Ameen.”

Who is Mr. Faisu's wife?

Mr. Faisu married Nikhat Fatima, who is also known as Tanya among his family and friends according to reports. Apparently, Faisu had mentioned of his wedding to Yuvika Chaudhry on the series, The 50.

The wedding announcement comes amid recent speculation about Faisu’s personal life. Reports had suggested that the influencer would solemnise his marriage in Madinah before celebrating the occasion with friends and family in Mumbai. His latest social media post has now confirmed his nikah, although further details about the wedding celebrations have not been shared.

Faisu rose to prominence through short-video platforms before expanding his career into music videos, entertainment projects and television. His participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 further strengthened his popularity among audiences. With this new milestone, the influencer has given fans another reason to celebrate alongside him as he begins this exciting phase of life.

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