Final goodbye to Dharmendra: Karan Kundrra, Bharti Singh, Arjun Bijlani pay tribute to Hindi cinema's legendary ‘He-Man’

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra, fondly known as the “He-Man” of Indian cinema, passed away on November 24, 2025. The legendary actor, whose career spanned more than six decades and over 300 films, left behind a monumental legacy. Fans and celebrities across Bollywood and the television industry have taken to social media to express their grief and pay heartfelt tributes.

TV celebs mourn Dharmendra’s demise

Several television stars shared emotional messages remembering Dharmendra’s impact. Actor Karan Kundrra posted a picture with the veteran actor and wrote, “Qismat waala hoon ki aapke pair chhoone ka aur aapka ashirwad le paaya iss janam mein!! Om Shaanti Dharam Ji!! Legends don’t die!!” Aly Goni also shared a picture and a video with Dharmendra, stating, “It feels like the nation has lost a part of its childhood today. Rest in peace, Dharmendra ji… your presence will always feel like home.”

Kapil Sharma wrote, “Alvida Dharm Paaji. Aapka jaana bahut hi dukhadayi hai, aisa lag raha hai jaise doosri baar pita ko kho diya hai. Aapne jo pyaar aur aashirvaad diya, woh hamesha mere dil mein aur yaadon mein rahega. Kaise ek pal mein kisi ke dil mein bas jaate hain, yeh aapse behtar koi nahi jaanta tha. Hamare dil mein aap hamesha rahenge. Ishwar aapko apne charanon mein sthaan dein.”

Bharti Singh paid tribute through her Instagram stories by sharing a portrait of Dharmendra with folded-hand emojis. Jannat Zubair also remembered him, posting a picture she clicked with the star on the sets of the celebrity cooking show The Laughter Chefs.

Arjun Bijlani shared a heartfelt letter as, “Dharmendra ji. Whenever I've met him, it truly became one of my best memories. To meet your childhood icon…someone who didn’t just play characters, but created iconic moments that became a part of our lives…it was special. Not just Sholay, but he gave us too many iconic and heroic roles over the years. Having a career of more than 300+ films is not just iconic but legendary.”

Ankita Lokhande wrote, “Rest in peace Dharmendra ji. Legends never truly leave us… your warmth, your charm and your iconic legacy will live on forever. Heartfelt condolences to the family and all his fans.” Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah also extended condolences. Kashmera wrote, “You will be missed so much, dear Dharamji. Thank you for being a part of all our lives. Can’t imagine #Bollywood without you #dharam #dharmendra @krushna30,” while Krushna added, “Aap aur aapka pyaar hamesha humare saath rahega. Love you Dharam Ji.”

Dharmendra is survived by his wives, Prakash Kaur and Hema Malini, and his children Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Vijeta, Ajeeta, Esha Deol, and Ahana Deol. His death leaves a void in Indian cinema and television, and his contributions will be remembered for generations.

ALSO READ: What is Sandeep Baswana and Ashlesha Savant’s age difference? TV celebs can’t stop gushing over their wedding pics