Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Raj Anadkat visits Lalbaugcha Raja

Raj Anadkat has been missing from the scene post his exit from the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actor played the character of the charismatic Tapu in the show. He got a lot of appreciation for the same, however, after playing the character for years, Raj decided to quit the show. The actor has done a few music videos ever since and is quite active on his official YouTube channel.

Raj's visit to Lalbaugcha Raja

Raj Anadkat is one of the million devotees of Lord Ganesha and is also among those who celebrate the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi with great zeal. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor took to his social media account to share a picture from his visit to the popular Lalbaugcha Raja. He took to Instagram and shared a picture along with the gigantic idol of Lord Ganesha from the darshan. He wrote "Ganpati Bappa Morya 💐❤️🙏🏻 #lalbaughcharaja #blessed #happyganeshchaturthi".

Check out his picture from Lalbaugcha Raja darshan

Raj's controversial exit from Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

The ardent fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah realized that their favorite Tappu had been missing from the episodes for a long time, however, Raj kept mum for a while. He later announced his exit from the show on his social media account. A lot was reported about Raj's exit from the show. It was said that apparently, Raj had a beef with Dilip Joshi (Jethalal). However, the actors denied the buzz. The character was earlier played by Bhavya Gandhi. Post Raj's exit, actor Nitish Bhaluni was roped in as the new Tappu.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and the controversies

The show has been making headlines for a long time now. The show witnessed the exit of one of the most important characters Mehta Sahab played by Shailesh Lodha. It was an abrupt exit followed by Shailesh slamming the producer of the show for non-payment. A few months back, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal who played the character of Roshan in the show also slammed the producer Asit Modi with some serious allegations.

