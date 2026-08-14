Gaurav Khanna and Shraddha Arya to feature together in a new romantic drama? Here's what we know

Television stars Gaurav Khanna and Shraddha Arya are likely to be gearing up for a new fiction show together. According to Telly Masala, the actors are being considered to lead an upcoming romantic family drama. If finalised, the project would mark both actors’ return to the daily soap format after their respective successful television stints.

Gaurav Khanna and Shraddha Arya may star in a new show

The show is reportedly being developed under Ektaa Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms. As per the report, the upcoming series will revolve around romance, relationships, and family dynamics. The makers are said to be planning it as a quintessential family drama. However, details about the characters and plot are being kept under wraps.

Gaurav Khanna’s work front

Gaurav became a household name with his portrayal of Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa. After leaving the popular daily soap, he continued to remain in the spotlight through reality television. He went on to win Bigg Boss 19 and is currently seen as a contestant on Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.

Shraddha Arya’s comeback to TV

Shraddha Arya is best known for playing Preeta in Kundali Bhagya. Following her marriage and the birth of her twins, the actor took a break from regular television fiction, while also making a brief appearance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

If the casting comes through, the project could mark Shraddha’s second association with Kapoor and introduce audiences to a fresh pairing with Gaurav. For now, the reported project remains under development. Gaurav Khanna, Shraddha Arya, Ektaa Kapoor, Balaji Telefilms are yet to officially confirm the show or its cast.

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