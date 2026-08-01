‘Gaurav Khanna bullied me in Khatron Ke Khiladi’: Shagun Sharma opens up on her experience on the show

After a two-year hiatus, Khatron Ke Khiladi is making a comeback with its 15th season. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the stunt-based reality show promises its toughest edition yet, featuring more challenging tasks than ever before. Filming has already wrapped up in Cape Town, South Africa. This season will also introduce a fresh twist by bringing together returning contestants and first-time participants.

Shagun Sharma opens up about her experience

Actor Shagun Sharma, who is also part of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, shared her experience on the stunt show. In an interview with Filmygyan, she revealed that he is one contestant she would prefer not to meet again because of the way he treated her during the shoot. She said, "I think Gaurav Khanna is one person I would not want to meet."

Shagun alleged that Gaurav frequently targeted her during tasks. She explained, "He was someone jinhone mujhe bhot bully kiya hai (who bullied me a lot). Let's say, for example, if five people performed a task and four of them aborted it, out of those four, he would pick on me the most. He would say, 'Yeh to chod deti hai,' 'She is weak,' and 'Don't do this'. I think reality space mein you do become a different version of yourself. So, I wouldn't say ki shayad wo real mein ekdum hi waise hain jaise unhone waha behave kara ha (I don't know whether he is the same in real life too)."

Contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

Season 15 marks a major change for the franchise, with former contestants returning to compete alongside the newcomers. The celebrity lineup includes Gaurav Khanna, Avinash Mishra, Farrhana Bhatt, Shagun Sharma, Avika Gor, Orhan Awatramani (Orry), Harsh Gujral, Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani and Vishal Aditya Singh.

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