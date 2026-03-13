Gaurav Khanna receives Rs 50 lakh prize money for Bigg Boss 19: ‘It’s being exaggerated, please avoid hyping’

A couple of days ago, Bigg Boss Season 19 winner Gaurav Khanna spoke about not receiving the INR 50 lakh prize money. His statement raised many eyebrows, with fans wondering why he didn’t receive the winning amount even though the show ended in December last year. But in a recent interview, the actor clarified that he has, in fact, received the money, and the vlog he posted was recorded nearly 40 days ago. Read on for more details!

Gaurav Khanna confirms receiving prize money for Bigg Boss Season 19

Days after mentioning he hasn’t received the Bigg Boss Season 19 winning amount, Gaurav Khanna finally clears the air. While talking to the Times of India, the popular TV actor clarified that he has received INR 50 lakh along with the car and the coupons. During his interview with the publication, he mentioned that the vlog he posted on YouTube on March 9, 2026, was recorded nearly 40 days ago when he visited his hometown in winter.

In these past days, he received the money. However, he had posted the QnA vlog prior to getting the money as the questions asked by the fans were intriguing. “Actually, this issue has been exaggerated. The vlog was uploaded recently, which made people think it was a new recording, but that’s not the case,” the Anupamaa fame expressed.

Clarifying further, he stated that he had mentioned in the caption of the vlog that he has now received the money and the vouchers. “But at the time when the vlog was originally recorded, I was still waiting for them,” he added, adding that in the TV industry, such a process does take time. At the end, he asked fans to stop making a big deal out of it, and it is unnecessary.

In his vlog, Gaurav responded to a fan inquiring about receiving all that he was promised in the Salman Khan-hosted show. At that time, the actor revealed that all these processes take a couple of months, and since he’s from TV, he is aware of the delays in the industry. While Gaurav mentioned not receiving the money in the video, he was sure of getting it, sooner or later.

