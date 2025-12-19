Gaurav Khanna’s YouTube channel taken down hours after Bigg Boss 19 win: What really happened?

Gaurav Khanna, who recently won Bigg Boss 19, made headlines again soon after lifting the trophy, but this time for an unexpected reason. Just days after his victory, the actor launched his official YouTube channel, only for it to be taken down within hours, leaving fans confused and concerned.

After emerging as the Bigg Boss 19 winner and taking home the trophy along with a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh, Gaurav Khanna received massive love from viewers. Riding on that wave of support, the actor launched his YouTube channel @gauravkhanna_11 on December 16, aiming to directly connect with fans after the show.

Within a few hours of its launch, the channel gained tens of thousands of subscribers, reflecting the strong fan base Gaurav built during his Bigg Boss journey. However, the excitement did not last long.

Gaurav Khanna’s YouTube channel shows 404 Error

Soon after Gaurav shared the channel link on his Instagram stories, fans noticed something unusual. Clicking on the link led to a 404 error page, along with a removal message from YouTube. The notice read, “This video is no longer available because the YouTube account associated with this video has been terminated.”

This sudden removal sparked speculation online. Several netizens believe YouTube’s anti-bot system may have flagged the channel due to the unusually fast rise in subscribers. Others suggested that mass reporting could be the reason behind the termination. As of now, YouTube has not issued an official clarification.

Here’s what Gaurav Khanna said in his first YouTube video

Before the channel was taken down, Gaurav had uploaded his first video, where he spoke about his Bigg Boss 19 experience and thanked fans for their support. He also gave a special mention to stand-up comedian Pranit More and YouTuber Mridul Tiwari, who encouraged him to explore social media.

“The people who didn’t like or love me on the show, I will try to do better in the next show. My two younger brothers – Pranit and Mridul, sat me down and said that I should come on social media, it is very important. I have no idea about this world. This is for the both of you, I made a promise. You both are my seniors in this area, I apologise if I make any mistakes. I don’t even know how to go live. This is me trying something new,” Gaurav said in the video.

Bigg Boss 19 concluded with Gaurav Khanna winning the season. Farrhana Bhatt emerged as the first runner-up. The grand finale also saw contestants like Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, and Pranit More getting eliminated.

