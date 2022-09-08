Hina Khan looks beautiful in a pink suit and feels elated 'after an amazing darshan at Lalbaug Cha Raja'; PICS

The Ganeshotsav festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm. Celebs make it a point to visit Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessing so Ganpati Bappa. Rupali Ganguly, Tejasswi Prakash, Shehnaaz Gill, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and many others visited Lalbaugcha Raja to seek the blessings of Ganpati Bappa.

For the unversed, Hina attended the Cannes film festival 2022 to unveil the poster of her upcoming movie, Country of Blind. Before attending the Cannes Film Festival, Hina had made a stop at the UK Asian Film Festival. At this event, Hina was awarded the prestigious award of 'Trailblazer of the Year' for her film Lines.

On the professional front, Hina rose to stardom after portraying Akshara in the popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was also a contestant in Season 11 of Bigg Boss, which was hosted by Salman Khan and in which she came in second place. At present, the diva is not appearing in any television shows but apart from that she has been doing music videos, endorsing brands, and making heads turn by walking on the ramp for some popular fashion designers. She recently made a guest appearance on Mika Singh's reality show 'Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti'.

