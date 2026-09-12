House Arrest: When a quiet home turns into a chilling mystery, watch Pinkvilla Buzz’s latest thriller

The suspense-horror web series House Arrest is back on Pinkvilla Buzz with a mind-bending fourth episode, starring Benit Shaju, Muskan Kashyap, and Yashika Malik in pivotal roles. This latest chapter deepens the supernatural mystery, trapping protagonist Rana inside a claustrophobic time loop where reality completely breaks down.

Muskan and the broker's frustrating search

The eerie sequence kicks off when Muskan arrives at Rana's apartment accompanied by a house agent carrying duplicate keys. However, a trapped Rana is stuck inside the bathroom, forcing an empty-flat discovery. Frustrated by his sudden absence, Muskan storms off, leaving the broker utterly baffled.

House Arrest episode 4 takes a terrifying turn



Left alone to investigate, the broker turns to the property's watchman, suggesting they call the authorities. Dismissing that route entirely, the watchman advises pocketing a commission instead. Their conversation exposes the dark history of the property, with the broker demanding, "Did you call the police?" to which the watchman replies, "Why call the police? Make people a fool in this haunted house. And take commission. Give it to me too."

Trapped in an endless loop

Just as the apartment seems entirely deserted, Rana breaks out of the washroom and flees toward the exit, only to experience a horrific spatial glitch. He finds himself teleported right back to the original entrance, realizing escape is entirely futile. His mounting panic peaks as he cries out, "Let me go!" Rana finally comprehends his terrifying reality. Caught in a vicious, inescapable cycle, House Arrest solidifies its status as a must-watch Gen-Z thriller, leaving audiences hooked on how Rana will ever break free from the trap on Pinkvilla Buzz.

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