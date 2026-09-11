Hunkkaar The Roar Trailer: Aneet Padda’s Meenu accuses a spiritual guru, Fatima Sana Shaikh challenges him

Content Warning: This article contains mention of ab*se. Reader discretion is advised.

Aneet Padda and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s upcoming drama Hunkkaar: The Roar has released. It offers a tense glimpse into a young woman’s fight for fairness after accusing a powerful spiritual guru of ab*se. The series explores the challenges faced by survivors when their allegations are directed at influential figures with considerable social clout.

Aneet Padda's Meenu seeks punishment for Baapji

The trailer opens with Aneet’s Meenu walking into a police station and accuses Baapji, played by Raghubir Yadav. Her decision to speak up quickly puts her under scrutiny, with people questioning her character and motives instead of focusing on the allegations. Even her father struggles to understand her actions, highlighting the pressure placed on victims to behave according to society’s expectations.

Check out Hunkkaar - The Roar trailer below:



Fatima Sana Shaikh plays Jasleen Singh Soni, a determined officer who refuses to dismiss Meenu. As she begins searching the case, Jasleen finds herself up against Baapji’s powerful network. The trailer hints at the intimidation and threats she faces as she attempts to challenge an influential figure protected by his followers.

The legal battle gets another dimension with Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub playing a lawyer who stands firmly behind Meenu. Ram Kapoor, meanwhile, takes on the role of Baapji’s lawyer and defends the spiritual leader against the allegations. Arjun Mathur appears to track the developing controversy.

About Hunkkaar - The Roar

Hunkkaar - The Roar is directed by Karan D Kapadia, Nitya Mehra, and Heeraz Marfatia, and created by Kapadia and Mehra. Produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment in association with Purple Pebble Pictures, Hunkkaar: The Roar has Priyanka Chopra Jonas serving as executive producer. It will start streaming from September 25 on JioHotstar.

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