Indian Idol 16 Grand Finale: When and where to watch top 6 finalists compete in the singing reality show

The entertaining singing reality show, Indian Idol Season 16, is all set to crown its winner this weekend. After months of unforgettable performances, cherished memories, and inspiring musical journeys, the show will culminate with its much-awaited grand finale which will air on Sunday, July 26, 2026.

When and where to watch Indian Idol Season 16 finale

Indian Idol Season 16 has been entertaining the audience for months now. But finally, it’s time to drop the mic and choose the winner of the singing reality show. The finale promises to be a spectacular event which will take place on July 26, 2026. The finale episode will be airing on Sony Entertainment Television and streaming on SonyLIV.

On the big night, the top six finalists, Anshika Chonkar, Jyotirmayee Nayak, Manraj Veer Singh, Myscmme Bosu, Suhail Sufi, Tanishk Shukla will be competing one last time with the hope to lift the coveted Indian Idol Season 16 trophy.

Adding to the grandeur of the finale, judges Shreya Ghoshal, and Badshah will be joined by an illustrious lineup of special guests including Usha Uthup, Udit Narayan, Papon, Kumar Sanu, Shehnaaz Gill, and Urmila Matondkar.

For the unversed, Indian Idol Season 16 was hosted by Aditya Narayan with Vishal Dadlani, Shreya Ghoshal, and Badshah serving as judges.

Sharing his two cents on the entertaining season, singer and show judge Vishal Dadlani expressed, “What has impressed me the most is the contestants' willingness to learn, push their boundaries, and evolve with every performance.” The show host, singer Aditya Narayan said that for him, every season of Indian Idol is special.

Bollywood singer and co-judge, Shreya Ghoshal opined that watching these contestants grow throughout the season has been beautiful experience. “As we arrive at the grand finale, I feel immensely proud of how far they have come. No matter who lifts the trophy, I hope they continue believing in themselves,” she stated.

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