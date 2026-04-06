Inside Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly’s House with furniture inspired by New York’s taxi

Rupali Ganguly has become a household name, thanks to her popular character in shows like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, and Anupamaa. For her, walls don’t define a house; its people and vibe do. Hence, despite being one of the highest-paid television actresses in the country, she decided to ditch those swanky, luxurious multi-bedroom homes for a simple, lively, and welcoming home, which is situated in the heart of Mumbai.

Inside Rupali Ganguly’s weekend home

TV actress Rupali Ganguly didn’t want to be part of the concrete jungle. Hence, after her marriage to businessman Ashwin Verma, she moved into his home full of greenery. Since the Anupamaa star wanted to stay in a forest, her husband transformed their home into a woodland with multiple big trees and small plants.

The entry of their home doesn’t have a huge iron door, but instead, they have installed a medium-sized wood-panelled gate. On both sides of the entryway, there are massive green potted plants placed haphazardly to give it a more rustic and natural look.

After walking a few steps into the open-sky lawn, one can spot a huge Peepal tree, the actress’s favourite spot in the house. Apparently, whenever she is feeling low, the TV star hugs the tree tightly for an instant pick-me-up. The second door takes her inside the quirky home, which is a reflection of her and Ashwin’s personalities.

Inside the home, one can witness the life her husband lived in America with the paintings on the wall depicting the Manhattan skyline, the signage of his company, the yellow taxis in New York, and multiple paintings of Charles Chaplin in the home. While talking to Pinkvilla, Rupali revealed that influenced by the NY taxi, Ashwin transformed their living room, which houses a sofa in the same yellow color.

Moreover, red and yellow are Ganguly’s favourite colors, hence he incorporated those in the house. Moreover, most of the furniture in their home, right from the sofa to the table, lamps, and swing, is from recycling shops, handpicked by her partner.

“You can call it my happy place, my office, workspace, meditation corner, animal shelter, and everything in one,” she expressed, adding that they live by the mantra, ‘reduce, reuse, and recycle’. Having said that, this natural habit is the couple’s weekend home where they spend an ample amount of time, together with their kids and their pets.

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