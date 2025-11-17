Inside Bharti Singh’s baby shower: Tejasswi Prakash, Jannat Zubair and Jasmin Bhasin celebrate mom-to-be in a heartwarming surprise bash

Bharti Singh’s dream of becoming a mother for the second time is now closer, as the comedian and host is expecting her second child with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The Laughter Chefs 3 team recently organised a surprise baby shower for the mom-to-be on the sets, leaving Bharti emotional and grateful for the gesture. The celebration took place on November 16, 2025, and photos from the event quickly made their way online, giving fans a glimpse of the heartwarming moment.

Tejasswi, Jannat and Jasmin join Bharti for the surprise bash

The surprise baby shower was attended by Tejasswi Prakash, Jannat Zubair, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah and others from the Laughter Chefs 3 team. Jannat Zubair shared a series of pictures on Instagram, showing Bharti dressed in a long navy-blue dress, wearing a “Mom-to-be” sash and smiling in front of a backdrop that read “We can bearly wait.” The venue was decorated with pink and blue balloons, setting a warm and cheerful mood.

In one of the photos, Jannat was seen hugging Bharti, while another featured Tejasswi and Jannat holding Bharti’s baby bump and posing together. A group picture also captured the team standing alongside the mom-to-be, celebrating the special occasion. Jannat captioned one of the posts “Team baby girl,” as the cast wore coordinated pink outfits.

Here’s what Bharti Singh said about the surprise

Bharti later shared a video on her Instagram Stories, explaining how the surprise unfolded. She said the team had called her to the set under the pretext of work. “They told me there was a shoot, and when I reached, they surprised me with a baby shower. They are extremely sweet,” she said. Bharti also mentioned that some people might wonder, “Hume kyo nahi bulaya,” and clarified that she had no idea about the celebration herself.

The comedian shared that her son and husband were not with her at the moment, and she initially felt nervous seeing so many people around. But the warmth of her co-stars made the day memorable for her.

Bharti, who is pregnant at 41, has openly spoken about her second pregnancy journey on her YouTube channel, Life of Limbachiyaa. She mentioned that her body has been going through noticeable changes and that none of her old clothes fit her anymore. She also revealed that her sugar levels had recently risen, and she is being extra cautious with her diet.

Earlier, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Bharti recalled how she found out about her pregnancy late. “For two and a half months, I did not even realise it. Mote logon ka pata nahi chalta. I was eating, shooting, running around, dancing on Dance Deewane. When I checked the test and saw two lines, I told Harsh. It was a surprise for us,” she said.

Bharti and Haarsh, parents to their three-year-old son Lakshya, announced their second pregnancy in September. With the baby shower celebrations in full swing, fans are eagerly waiting to welcome the couple’s new addition.

ALSO READ: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra to tie knot in 2026? Bigg Boss stars reveals wedding plans, ‘Aise bol toh rahe hain’