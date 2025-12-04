Inside Bharti Singh’s star-studded baby shower: Ankita Lokhande, Rubina Dilaik, Farah Khan and others celebrate

Comedy star Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are preparing to welcome their second child, and the couple recently celebrated the milestone with a warm and intimate baby shower. The gathering, held before Bharti’s delivery, brought together several well-known faces from the television industry. Photos from the celebration have now gone viral on social media, drawing attention from fans who have been eagerly following Bharti’s pregnancy updates.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa had earlier announced the pregnancy through their vlog, where they shared their excitement about expanding their family. The news instantly created buzz online, with fans and celebrities sending love and congratulations. Just days ago, Bharti’s friends also surprised her with a baby shower, making this the second celebration around the happy moment.

Star-studded moments from Bharti Singh’s baby shower

For the baby shower, Bharti arrived in a light pink gown and kept her look simple yet charming. She happily posed for the cameras while flaunting her baby bump. Haarsh and their son Gola were seen twinning in matching outfits, making for a sweet family moment.

Many popular TV stars attended the baby shower. Filmmaker Farah Khan was one of the first to arrive and was seen mingling with other guests. Rubina Dilaik, who recently worked with Bharti on Laughter Chefs 2, attended the event with her husband Abhinav Shukla. Actors Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were also spotted at the celebration and kept their looks casual and fun.

Bharti’s entire team from Laughter Chefs was present as well. A photo of Bharti Singh and Reem Shaikh, who also attended the event, quickly went viral because of how adorable the duo looked. More inside pictures continue to circulate on social media platforms, giving fans a closer look at the colourful celebration.

ALSO READ: Laughter Chefs Season 3 OTT release: Where to watch Bharti Singh’s show, release date, episodes and contestants details