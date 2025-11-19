Inside Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola’s apartment: A peek into their simple and stylish Mumbai home

Television actor Gaurav Khanna, widely loved for his role as Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa, has captured hearts not only on screen but also with his grounded lifestyle off-screen. He lives with his wife, actress Akanksha Chamola, in a serene and well-organised apartment in Mumbai.

Born and raised in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Gaurav moved to Mumbai to pursue his acting dreams. Today, he has established himself as a leading television actor and built a home that mirrors his personality, simple, disciplined, and practical.

Here’s a look inside Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola’s home

The couple’s Mumbai apartment focuses on comfort over luxury. The interiors combine modern and vintage elements with wooden furniture, warm tones, and soft lighting.

The living room is the heart of the home, featuring a neutral colour palette, a large comfortable sofa, a few art pieces, and indoor plants that add a fresh vibe. Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola prefer keeping spaces tidy, with minimal clutter and well-organised storage solutions.

Gaurav, who has also showcased his cooking skills on Celebrity MasterChef India, enjoys spending time in the kitchen. Their kitchen is functional, designed with wooden shades, dark grey countertops, and concealed storage to keep utensils and cookware out of sight. A small, neat dining area is located close to the kitchen, perfect for quick meals together. The wooden flooring contrasts with white dining furniture, maintaining a simple and warm aesthetic.

The bedroom carries a calming palette of beige and cream with a wooden accent wall, a vintage-inspired headboard, soft lighting, and minimal decoration. It reflects a space designed for rest and relaxation. Their apartment also features a small balcony overlooking the city, described by Gaurav as having spacious decks and breathtaking views, showing the couple’s love for open air and serene surroundings in the bustling city of Mumbai.

Gaurav Khanna’s journey and lifestyle reflected in his home

Gaurav moved to Mumbai years ago and balanced regular work with acting assignments before making a mark in the television industry.

Today, according to reports, his net worth is estimated between Rs 7.5 crore and Rs 15 crore, thanks to his successful TV career, brand endorsements, and reality show appearances. The couple’s home, filled with carefully chosen furniture, indoor plants, and framed photos, mirrors their approach to life: calm, disciplined, and practical.

