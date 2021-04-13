Amandeep Sidhu, Manish Verma, Mugdha Chapekar & more reminisce about their Baisakhi & Gudi Padwa memories

Recently in an interview, TV actors Amandeep Sidhu, Manish Verma, Mugdha Chapekar and many more opened up and spoke about the significance of Baisakhi and Gudi Padwa.

Actors Amandeep Sidhu, Manish Verma, Mugdha Chapekar, Sanjay Gagnani and Manoj Chandila recently got candid about their favourite Baisakhi and Gudi Padwa memories. Speaking to PINKVILLA in an interview, the TV stars opened up about the meaning behind the festivals.

Amandeep Sidhu who plays the role of Mahi in Teri Meri Ikk Jindri said, “Baisakhi, also known as Vaisakhi marks the Sikh New Year and is a spring harvest festival celebrated in Punjab and other parts of North India. I remember it was the most widely celebrated festival in my house and every year on this day, my mom would make ‘Kheer Pude’ and ‘Meethe Chawal’ which are the popular dishes prepared on this occasion and also one of my favourites. Not many know, but sweets are usually not prepared in my house because my mom is diabetic, but on this one day, we let go of everything and enjoy it to the fullest. In fact, we used to plan the celebration nearly a month in advance as to what we will wear for Baisakhi and ensure we had brand-new clothes in place for the festival. We also had a yearly tradition of visiting the Banglasaheb Gurudwara where we would have the langar prepared and we would dedicate the day to performing sewa and being in the gurudwara itself. While I would love to relive all these days, this year I am definitely going to be missing my mom’s kheer and of course, visiting the Gurudwara, but I hope to do this in the coming year. Wishing everyone a very Happy Baisakhi”

Manish Verma who plays the role of Gulshan in Teri Meri Ikk Jindri said “I have a lot of memories attached to Baisakhi and it is mostly because of my dadu. I still remember I used to be very excited as a child for the festival because dadu would bring us all gifts and sweets. But more than that, it was wonderful to hear all the stories and memories of his childhood which he used to share with me on Baisakhi. But since dadu is no more, my dad has taken up his place and does exactly what dadu used to do for us on this auspicious day. Even though we enjoy a lot together at home, we also make sure we visit the Gurudwara at least once because it has been a ritual we’ve been following for ages. I hope you all enjoy this special day this year as well and wish you a very Happy Baisakhi!”

Mugdha Chapekar who plays the role of Prachi on Kumkum Bhagya shared, “Gudi Padwa marks the beginning of a new year for Maharashtrians. Being born in a Brahmin Maharashtrian family, this is one of the most important festivals for me. Every year I have grown up watching my mom decorate the Gudi, I have also helped her sometimes and we put it out in our balconies before the sunrise. The Gudi comprises of a lot of things and each thing has its own significance. After putting up the Gudi outside, we perform a Pooja and serve food to the Gudi as well. I have grown up watching all this, it was like a yearly ritual for us. To wake up early, decorate the Gudi, pray for everyone and wish that our year goes well. We used to buy new things for new years as Gudi Padwa is is said to be one of the most auspicious days. All these little things that we do every year are really important for me and special memories of the festival. Here’s wishing everyone a very Happy Gudi Padwa.”

Sanjay Gagnani who plays the role of Prithvi in Kundali Bhagya mentioned, "While I am not a Maharashtrian or a Punjabi, we still celebrate the Maharashtrian New Year of Gudi Padwa along with the Punjabi New Year of Baisakhi. We celebrate Gudi Padwa because we stay in Maharashtra and we are proud of the culture of our state, while we celebrate Baisakhi because my fiance, Poonam has Punjabi roots. So, we make it a point to celebrate both these two festivals every year and it is a mix of both the traditions at our home. Every year, I take a break from the shoot of Kundali Bhagya and we offer our prayers in the morning and then go on to cook some yummy dishes. I remember, a few years back, I had cooked Puran Poli for the first time by myself and Poonam had made Phirni as our friends were coming over and we were worried how it would taste, but to our surprise, everyone loved it and trust me, we made so much food, but there were still no leftovers. Clearly, it was wonderful. This year as well, we're planning to have an intimate celebration with very close friends. The pandemic is still not over, so we won't be having a big party, but a couple of friends will come over for a feast and we might do a virtual celebration with our friends and family members who aren't in town. All in all, it will be a family affair this year as well."

Manoj Chandila who plays the role of Pappu ji in Teri Meri Ikk Jindri said, “Baisakhi, like many of our other festivals in India, is very special for me. I remember, when I was a kid, I used to often notice processions taking place on our street and we used to join them and have a great time. I have 6 brothers in my family, and we would just hold flags and perform bhangra to the religious music played in the background. Some people would also be handing out ‘khada prasad’ during Baisakhi and me and my brothers would race to see who would get the prasad first. We would also visit the Gurudwara to offer our prayers. All these memories really make me nostalgic about my childhood, but I feel one should know the real reason behind the festival too. Baisakhi marks the day when our crops are harvested and seeing everyone, especially Sikhs performing bhangra in the khet, is really soothing to watch personally. I wish everyone a very Happy Baisakhi and I hope everyone stays safe and wears a mask wherever they head out this year.”

Credits :PINKVILLA

