Bigg Boss OTT 2 Exclusive-Jad Hadid recalls kissing Akanksha Puri, says 'She’s a great kisser'

Salman Khan’s hosted Indian reality show Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 has been in the news since its premiere. Last week, Salman Khan announced double elimination just one week before the finale week, which came as a shock to all the viewers. Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani, Avinash Sachdev, and Jad Hadid were the contestants, who were nominated to be evicted. During the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Jad Hadid and Avinash Sachdev received less votes and were thus eliminated from the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Jad spoke about his kiss with Akanksha Puri and shared his views on the same.

Jad Hadid recalls kissing Akanksha Puri

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, when Jad Hadid was asked about the one person he would never want to cross paths out of the house, he said that there is no one like that and mentioned he doesn’t hold grudges against anyone. During the interview, Jad recalled his kiss with Akanksha Puri. He said, “I would love to reconnect with Akanksha and apologize to her in person. She’s not a bad kisser, she’s a great kisser and that was silly and stupid of me to say that I'm definitely looking forward to discussing this Indian marriage thing.”

For the unversed, during their stint on the show, Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid were given a task by their fellow contestants to kiss each other. They exchanged a kiss on national television. However, the contestants received severe backlash for the same. Even Salman Khan expressed his disapproval over the gesture.

Back then, after the task, Jad called Akanksha a ‘bad kisser’ during his conversation with Avinash and the latter, along with Falaz Naaz and others burst out into laughter. Salman schooled the contestants even for taking it all up as a joke.

Later, in its second week, Akanksha Puri got evicted from the Bigg Boss house, which came as a shock to the viewers.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 update:

Currently, the Indian reality TV show Bigg Boss OTT 2 is in its final week and Elvish Yadav, Pooja Bhatt, Jiya Shankar, Abhishek Malhan, Bebika Dhurve, and Manisha Rani are the remaining top six contestants.

After last week’s double elimination, Uorfi Javed entered the house as a guest and she is all set and ready to design the outfits of all the finalist contestants.

