Coronavirus Impact: Vivian Dsena EXCLUSIVE: ‘Didn’t need a corona to value relationships; must have gratitude’

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Vivian Dsena opens up on his views regarding PM Modi’s appeal to practice ‘Janta Curfew’. Read on.

Along with the globe, India too is battling the pandemic of coronavirus for the last one month. The central government and the state governments have ensured that offices will remain shut and all the crowded places have been shut temporarily till further notice. In fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizens to practice ‘Janta Curfew’ on March 22. He has also requested people to come out of their balconies or at their doorstep and whistle and appreciate and thank people who have been working relentlessly to ensure everyone else is safe. In an exclusive chat, we asked , on what does he think of this move.

Calling it a good move, Vivian said, “It is a good move. We must have an attitude of gratitude. I am quiet and doing what needs to be done. Not much is changed in my life and lifestyle. I am not too social. Doctors and people who are working overtime in the interest of people surely need to be valued.” He added that Corona should not be reason for people to value relationships and bonds. “We didn’t need corona to value relationships and daily life. It is a wake-up call for everyone to take charge of life.” Vivian has always been very vocal and is also one of the people who hardly is active on social media.

India has registered nearly 250 cases of coronavirus while the death toll remains at 5. The most infected state is of Maharashtra followed by Kerala. Governments have time and again urged offices and people to stay home and only get out if completely unavoidable. Practicing self-quarantine is the need of the hour. Let’s be safe and keep others safe!

