EXCLUSIVE: Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly shares eye-opening thought on role reversal, says ‘Ashwin is the best mother'

Anupamaa has got so much love from fans that the show never fails to amaze. The journey of a mother to make her name in the male-dominated world has proven to be an eye-opener for all those saas-bahu serials. The show has gone through a lot of ups and downs but its viewers have loved Rupali who enacted her character to perfection. In an exclusive conversation with Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly spoke about all the stereotypes broken since women stepped out of their houses. The growth of a woman is the stepping stone to a bright future.

The actress shared a lot of instances about her comeback and the men in her life who have been a pillar in her career.

"Mummys stay at home and Papas go out to earn money"- Rupali Ganguly talks about the new change

While talking about her career pause and her family being the stepping top to her career, Rupali Ganguly talks about how things have started to change for both a man and woman. Upon being asked about the simple aspect of women always being to stay home and men stepping out of the house to bring bread and butter, the actress says, "I think that demarcation or role-play has changed. Many of my friend's husbands are happy to be a homemaker. My husband has a great ad agency but he decided to step back so that I can relive my dreams"

She continues, "For men to do this is something very commendable. Men have changed over time. Even women are no longer that prataadit (torture) or regressive. At least in cities, it's not the case. In rural areas, this may be still on. A woman goes through a lot but one man can change her life. Be it her son or husband or father, all we need is wings to fly. We need love and respect and always support us."

Rupali Ganguly teaches about gender equality to her son Rudransh

The actress also talks about teaching her son Rudransh about gender equality. Rupali says," A Big YESS. I think I was a mother who would have failed if my son said that mumma woh ladki roo rahi thi. Mai ladka hu mai nahi roota. Nahi baba ladke bhi roote hai.(Mumma that girl was crying, I'm a boy so I don't cry. No, a man can also cry.) Crying doesn't make you weak, it makes you a human. It's not that a girl cries because she is a girl. We cry because we tend to show our emotions very easily. My son has seen his gather home. He has seen the role reversal. Kids tend to learn from what they see than they are taught."

She continues, "He has seen the best example from his father rather I should say Ashwin is the best mother. There can not be a better mother than Ashwin. We went to a party and he asked me that did Rudransh ate well. I said he ate so many burgers and this and that and he said you can't say like this and you can't count on food. I said you have become a pakka mother."

On the work front, Rupali Ganguly has been part of a popular show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Sanjeevini. Her current show Anupamaa airs every Monday-Friday on Star Plus.

