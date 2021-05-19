EXCLUSIVE: Divyanka Tripathi on Covid pandemic: We are all striving towards making things happen

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Divyanka Tripathi opened up about how she is spending time in the Covid-19 infused lockdown to keep herself busy.

is one of the most successful television actors around and she definitely doesn’t need an introduction. After winning over the audience with her performance in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, the actress was crowned the winner of dance-based reality show, Nach Baliye in 2017. And now, she is all geared up for the Rohit Shetty hosted daredevil show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, which is being shot at present. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress got candid about the reality show and revealed that she is going to have a blast in performing all those larger-than-life stunts.

The actress also opened upon about spending time in the midst of Covid. She informed Pinkvilla that these are difficult times. “There is covid, there is a lockdown and everyone is trying to find their way out. Likewise, even I am moving on in life. We all are striving towards somehow making things happen. We have to take care, follow all protocols but at the same time, keep working,” she said adding further that the idea is to be busy.

The actress informed that there are constant conversations about Covid. “It’s a constant, but I keep myself busy. Whenever the Covid conversations happen, I try to be positive, and move on, because constantly being worried about it will put me into depression. Personally, I prefer being busy, having something or the other lined up in my schedule – be it personal or professional work. Our safety is important, but one should keep themselves busy too,” she informed.

