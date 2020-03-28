EXCLUSIVE: Kapil Sharma REVEALS he wanted to do a 'good deed' by donating to PM Relief Fund to tackle COVID 19

In an EXCLUSIVE Instagram Live with Pinkvilla, Kapil Sharma spoke candidly about the reason why he donated Rs 50 lakh to the PM relief fund to fight coronavirus, while also urging others to do the same, in whatever capacity they can.

Given how going out is not an option, due to the coronavirus scare leading to a nationwide lockdown, Pinkvilla is keeping up to date with the celebrities through Instagram Live. Today, we got a chance to catch up with the beloved comedian and The Kapil Sharma Show host himself, Kapil Sharma, who is quarantining with wife Ginni Chatrath and four-month-old daughter Anayra Sharma in Mumbai. On March 26, 2020, Kapil had tweeted about how he was donating Rs 50 lakh to the PM relief fund to fight coronavirus. Sharma was amongst the first celebrities to do so.

We asked Kapil about the donation and what made him take such an honourable step, to which the 38-year-old comedian shared with us, "In today's time, with what's happening all over the world... this is probably the first time ever that the world has stopped completely. The lockdown is not only in India but everywhere around the world as well. Hence, it's the need of the hour to think collectively as a family. The ones who can afford, whatever you feel like donating, from your heart, there are many ways to do so... including NGOs. We can also help the people around us."

"My aim was to do something good. I saw a South superstar donating to the PM relief fund and felt I should also donate. We're trying to help out near our locality as well. We should all help out, in whatever capacity that we can," Sharma added.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kapil Sharma talks about precautions taken for daughter Anayra's safety amidst coronavirus scare

Moreover, Kapil is taking extra precautions at home as he and Ginni only recently welcomed a baby girl and Anayra's safety is of utmost concern for the new parents.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More