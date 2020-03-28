EXCLUSIVE: Kapil Sharma talks about precautions taken for daughter Anayra's safety amidst coronavirus scare

In an EXCLUSIVE Instagram Live session with Pinkvilla, Kapil Sharma spoke candidly about the precautions he is taking for the safety of his daughter, Anayra Sharma, amidst the coronavirus scare. Read below to know more about what Kapil had to share on the same.

In an EXCLUSIVE Instagram Live chat with Pinkvilla, Kapil Sharma spoke candidly about his daughter, Anaya Sharma, who was born in December 2019. When we asked the comedian about the meaning behind his daughter's name, Kapil gushed, "Anayra's meaning is happiness. She is my baby, so that's what it means. Ginni [Chatrath] and I had told our friend's circle about names and I liked Anayra the most. When asked to describe his experience as a father, Sharma believes he has become much calmer now and that he too becomes a child when he plays with his daughter.

Given the recent coronavirus outbreak, the scare has everyone in lockdown mode and we asked The Kapil Sharma Show host about the types of precautions he is taking to safeguard his four-year-old daughter. "Don't get out of home and don't let anyone come to your house. I had made a few arrangements as we have a baby. The ones who work at our house, they are the only ones at home. No one else is allowed. Even in terms of groceries, we can go down and receive it," Kapil revealed.

Check out Kapil Sharma's daughter Anayra Sharma leaving Pinkvilla viewers in awe with her cuteness in the photo below:

ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma contributes Rs 50 lakh towards PM relief fund to fight Coronavirus

Before COVID-19 took over the entire globe, Kapil and Ginni had plans to take Anayra to Punjab to meet their family and also visit the Golden Temple, for the very first time. However, the plans had to be cancelled due to the nationwide lockdown. Especially, when it comes to Anayra, they are not taking any risks!

"I feel we shouldn't be too scared as maximum positive cases have recovered. Our doctors are doing a very good job. It's important to follow the rules and regulations," Kapil reasoned.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More