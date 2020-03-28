EXCLUSIVE: Kapil Sharma urges people to not believe in rumours and feed stray animals during COVID 19 lockdown

In an EXCLUSIVE Instagram Live with Pinkvilla, Kapil Sharma stated that some people have been spreading false rumours about animals causing coronavirus and urged everyone to offer food to stray animals. Read below to know more about what The Kapil Sharma Show host had to share on the same.

The coronavirus scare has led to major paranoia in the minds of people, with many believing any rumours being spread! Even if it's a random social media post or a Whatsapp forwarded message! Animal cruelty has become a topic of grave discussion during the 21-day nationwide lockdown in India with false rumours being spread of how animals are responsible for coronavirus. Many are even refusing to offer stray animals with food like they usually would, which is becoming a very big problem as well.

In an EXCLUSIVE Instagram Live with Pinkvilla, we spoke to Kapil Sharma, who himself has two pets, Cheeku and Munni, about the insane rumour being spread. "It was a rumour. When something like this happens, there are always rumours. Some people must have spread these false rumours. It's nothing like that. It's stupid for someone to believe these rumours! There are pets in my house as well. There is a small baby in our house. I will obviously be aware of the fact if it was true. We would have taken the necessary precautions. Coronavirus doesn't spread due to pets. We should all take care of our pets and even offer food to stray dogs. You will get good blessings, believe me," Kapil shared with us.

Wise words from the comedian as we should all help the animals, just like we do for humans too!

Meanwhile, Kapil recently made news for donating Rs 50 lakh to the PM relief fund to fight coronavirus and was amongst the first celebrities to do so. When we asked The Kapil Sharma Show host about his honourable gesture, Sharma revealed that he wanted to do a good deed as it's the need of the hour and we all have to collectively think like a family.

