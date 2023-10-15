EXCLUSIVE: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 winner Dino James shares his experience from show; 'I tried my best...'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has finally got its winner in contestant Dino James. After 12 weeks of intense competition and performing daredevil tasks, Dino James finally lifted the trophy of season 13 of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The rapper and singer was pleased as host Rohit Shetty lifted his hand and congratulated him. Arjit Taneja became the first runner-up. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Dino opened up about the experience and sticking to the end of the game. He even spoke about the support he got from Rohit Shetty throughout the show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 winner Dino James talks about his experience on the show

While discussing the experience of being on KKK 13, Dino James said," Whatever stunt came my way, I gave my best actually but doing that I justified my song, I don't think so. The feeling of failing again and again is also important. Had I failed I not failed again and again then Nidar would have been justified."

Dino James opens up about the support from host Rohit Shetty

Later, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 winner also spoke about Rohit Shetty who has always been motivating all the contestants on the show. He said, "Rohit sir knows the technical nuances. So when it comes to stunts, he knows how a stunt can be performed. Though everybody supports you but when Rohit sir says something it becomes very special to you. He gives you a lot of energy."

When asked about him becoming a finalist, he said, "In the beginning, I saw myself to be going home with 4-5 days, when I performed my first stunt the shock wala stunt, I was very scared but Rohit Shetty really boosted me up saying that you are doing good. I think since that day my fear of doing tasks was over."

Dino also praised his co-contestants who have been more like friends than competitors. He spoke about how Arjit was a tough competitor and performed very well. He said, "I had this feeling that if I go early, I'll miss them all."

Aishwarya Sharma, Shiv Thakare, Dino James, and Rashmeet Kaur were the finalists and performed a very difficult task. Arjit Taneja and Dino James were the winners and at the end of the last task. And eventually, Rohit Shetty announced the winner's name.

Pinkvilla congratulates Dino James on winning the coveted Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 trophy.