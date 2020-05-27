EXCLUSIVE: Nikitin Dheer reveals the scene of his father Pankaj Dheer from Mahabharat that made him emotional

Nikitin Dheer spoke to Pinkvilla to discuss his thoughts on Mahabharat and revealed the one scene that left him emotional.

It was an emotional summer for those who have grown up watching Mahabharat. The mythological show, helmed by Baldev Raj Chopra and Ravi Chopra, saw numerous stars bring the folklore to life. This included Nitish Bharadwaj, Mukesh Khanna, Gajendra Chauhan, Praveen Kumar Sobti, Roopa Ganguly and Pankaj Dheer to name a few. While stars have shared their thoughts on the show returning on DD, Pankaj's son and actor Nikitin Dheer spoke to Pinkvilla about watching the show again with the Mahabharat actor.

The Chennai Express fame star revealed he sat down and watched all the episodes with Pankaj. He was happy to see the rerun receive the love. "We saw the whole thing on DD and we loved it. We relived a lot of memories that I had as a kid and he (Pankaj) shared a lot of anecdotes. Seeing the amount of love they've got, it is so gratifying to know," he said.

"In today's day and age when these things have been remade time and again, with some of them been made really well also, the originals from so many years ago, when there were no graphics, no monitors to see the shots, it got so much love. It just shows they did it right and that is why after so many years the love is consistent," the actor added.

Speaking about the scene that left him emotional, Nikitin revealed that Pankaj's opening scene left him extra emotional. "Whenever I watch my dad, it is always emotional for me. But I think my dad's opening sequence (the introduction to Karan on the show). I still remember watching it as a kid. I remember him telling us stories about the stuff from that. The whole experience was lovely," he added.

