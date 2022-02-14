EXCLUSIVE: Pavitra Punia reveals how her dream came true after seeing Eijaz Khan on Bigg Boss

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia’s relationship that started in the Bigg Boss house continues to grow stronger with each passing day. Their fans have seen the process of them starting their journey from immense fights and then eventually falling for each other. Undoubtedly they are one of the most loved couples on TV and fans are eagerly waiting to see them get hitched. On the occasion of Valentine’s Day Pavitra and Eijaz exclusively spoke to Pinkvilla and opened their hearts out about a lot of things.

On being asked about her first impression of Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia replied, “I did not see him for the first time in Bigg Boss. So I saw him for the first time on the Kapil Sharma show where he came to promote his show Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaage. I was watching that episode and I saw his moustache look and I was like ‘who’s this guy?’ This was my reaction and I was speaking with my manager and I was like ‘find out who is this guy, I need to talk to him.’ So I was really attracted towards him, that look, that personality, that aura. But then after that I saw him in Bigg Boss and talking about his first impression for me in Bigg Boss, I was like ‘dream come true, he’s here.’

Answering the same question, Eijaz Khan said, “In the first week itself, I said, ‘yaha hero heroine hai, main hero hu tu heroine hai’. I knew it, I felt that chemistry, that energy and I felt that we could understand each other.”

Well, we know that fans cannot wait to see them tie the knot and see them as a married couple. How many hearts for this Jodi?

