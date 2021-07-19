EXCLUSIVE: Shaheer Sheikh on shooting for 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3’: Initially it felt like a deja vu

Actors Shaheer Sheikh, Erica Fernandes, and Supriya Pilgaonkar have reprised their roles for the third season of Yash and Mamta Patnaik's 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi'. And Shaheer said though it's the third season, it felt like they never left. Shaheer exclusively spoke to Pinkvilla about his initial days of getting back on the sets for the third season of the popular show. He also spoke about the connection that the audience has with the show and the experience of portraying his character Dev. Shaheer also mentioned the added pressure of the third season due to the successful run of the show.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Shaheer spoke about his early days of being back on the set and said, "Initially we felt it was a deja vu but eventually it felt like it never stopped and we are just continuing the same story. It felt like we have been shooting all this time. We started at the same point where we had left even our equations, that’s how it was," he said.

Talking about the show and his character, he said, "The show is very relatable, like when you watch it you feel that it has happened with you or your friends. It is a very good thing because TV needs something like that. As far as my character goes, Dev, hasn't changed a bit even in the new season. But his equation with other characters has changed a little and that’s what we are trying to show that with time how a relationship evolves and what all happens few years down the line after marriage. That is something which we have not touched in TV shows. And it will be interesting to see how the audiences respond to it."

"But having said that I don’t relate to my character Dev. I think he is very complicated, and I am a very simple and a straightforward guy. However, Dev has taught me a lot it like how can I deal with people in a better way or how to manage different things at the same time," he added.

The ongoing season went on floors in Siliguri as the Maharashtra government had restricted shooting in the state due to the rising COVID-19 cases. The actor confessed that it was a refreshing change, and said, "Though we were shooting in a bubble, it was a good change for me. The place was beautiful and we had good time. Since the entire crew was the same, it felt like a nice vacation for us."

So any pressure on the success of this season? "Of course, there is an added pressure because the first two season did so well. The writers and even the actors have to live up to the expectations of the audience. I guess the writers have done a very good job, and they have come up with a very good story line taking the story forward and hopefully the audience will also like it," Shaheer concluded.

