EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Sima Taparia on rumors about participating in Bigg Boss; 'Mere paas time...'

Sima Taparia rose to fame with the Netflix show Indian Matchmaking fame. A Mumbai-based marriage adviser by profession, Taparia’s expertise lies in helping others find a perfect better half, who is according to the tastes of individuals, their parents' preferences, and her years of matchmaking experience. Mrs Taparia recently sat down with Pinkvilla for an exclusive interview and in the most joyful way, she opened up about herself and her personal life. During the conversation, Sima Taparia addressed the rumors about her entry into the Bigg Boss house, as a contestant.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, when asked if she has plans of being on Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss, Taparia said, “Mere pass time nahi hai. Iss bar bhi maine plan kiya tha (I don’t have time. This time also, I planned to be a part of the show) but I launched my app ‘Urban Match’, jo Bigg Boss ke din hi launch hua tha (which was launched on the day of Bigg Boss) so I could go there.”

She added, “Anybody can sign in to the app and my office is there to guide everyone who needs help.”

When asked if she likes the reality show Bigg Boss, Mrs Taparia shared a clear and crisp thought. She said, “Achaa lagta hai but mere pass time nahi hai (I like the show but I don’t have time) actually to go and spend forty days inside that.”

The Indian Matchmaking fame continued, “So, sorry for that, lekin agar mokka aayega toh zarror dekhenge uske liye but abhi toh filhal (but I will definitely try to be a part of the show in future if I can get a chance, but for now) I don’t have time for that.”

Work-wise, Sima Taparia started working as a matchmaker 25 years ago, when she first helped her sister with her marriage. In 2017, she worked in a documentary film, A Suitable Girl and the documentary film also won the Albert Maysles New Documentary Director Award.

In 2020, Sima Taparia was seen in an Indian reality television series produced by Smriti Mundhra called Indian Matchmaking. In August 2021, Netflix renewed the series for a second season, and then in March 2022, Netflix welcomed the third season of the show, which premiered in April 2023.

