Mother's Day 2022 EXCLUSIVE: Mahhi Vij says she understood the importance of the day after becoming a mother

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, Mahhi Vij opened up about Mother's Day, and its significance in her life. “After being a mother I realised what is the importance of mother’s day, and what is the importance of a mother in one’s life,” says the actress, who became a mother in 2019. Mahhi informs that she celebrates the day every year.

“I take my mother and Tara out. Tara last year was very small and right now she is a devil, so I don’t think I will take her to a restaurant (laughs). But yes, I will be taking my mother out and will be gifting her something on that day,” says Mahhi, reminiscing about the time when she first found out about Mother’s Day.

“I remember borrowing money from my best friend. I said, ‘I wanted to gift my mother something.’ And since there was a week’s time left for Mother’s Day then, she suggested that we start collecting the money. We used to get 10 Rs each for our canteen. So we started collecting, and then I got a (greeting) card for my mother,” shares Mahhi.

The Laagi Tujhse Lagan actress also has a message for all her fans for the big day. “Love your mother, respect her, be with her, spend time with your parents as much as you can, because they are growing old and they just need our time,” Mahhi states.

Mahhi is married to actor Jay Bhanushali. They tied the knot in 2011. He is presently hosting the reality show, DID (Dance India Dance) L'il Masters 5.

ALSO READ: Jay Bhanushali on daughter Tara's career prospects: Mahhi & I’ve decided to let her do whatever she wants