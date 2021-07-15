Rohit Shetty says 'fear is genuinely needed' ahead of Khatron Ke Khiladi's season 11

Think Rohit Shetty and you're thinking all things that snub fear on the Bollywood masala screen, from gravity-defying car stunts to high-octane action sequences. The filmmaker, however, feels to pull off a good stunt, "fear is genuinely needed".

"I don't fear anything but, yes, there is slight fear when you do stunts and that fear is genuinely needed. It pushes you to take precautions and not be irresponsible. If we are brave, then we often tend to become reckless and not take appropriate care that is needed," Rohit told IANS, his signature smile in place.

The filmmaker, whose calling card on the small screen is hosting the adventure reality show "Khatron Ke Khiladi", says he is not much of a lover of "Khatra" (danger), though he admits action will always be his first love.

"It's not that I am in love with 'khatra' but I am in love with action," he said, about what drives him to be a part of the show, now all set to air its 11th season. Rohit returns as host, and guiding the celebrity contestants facing their fears on the show.

"This season is actually special. We have taken the show to a new level, which you will come to know when you watch it. We have made it bigger this time. I have been doing this show for seven years now and the challenge this time was to make it even more engaging," he said.

"Given that it is an action show, the team in Cape Town (where the new season was shot) was equally overwhelmed and excited," he pointed out, adding: "I am happy and confident because the energy of the shoot was right and apt. I am waiting for the audience to watch it. Generally, one is scared before the release but this time I am confident and looking forward to it," sums up Rohit, a name synonymous to action in Bollywood films.

On the Bollywood front, Rohit Shetty awaits the release of his new film, the cop action drama "Sooryavanshi", starring with .

