Is Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain going off-air after 11 years? Aasif Sheikh gives an update

It goes unsaid that Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain is one of the most popular sitcoms. The show underwent a revamp a few months ago, and Shilpa Shinde returned as Angoori in the second season. Over the years, the show has received immense love from the audience, but now, it is speculated to go off-air. Yes, you read that right. According to recent reports, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain 2 is likely to be discontinued due to major changes at &TV.

Amidst the buzz, Aasif Sheikh confirmed that the sitcom is moving to ZEE5. The actor, who played the beloved character of Vibhuti, told Variety India, “Yes, Bhabiji is being moved to the OTT platform of ZEE5. This is what all of us (the cast and crew) know. I am unaware of the media reports going around currently, but we were informed of the shift to the digital platform a month back.”

In one of his earlier interviews, Aasif admitted to being satisfied with the show's shift to the streaming platform. "What is important is that people are watching the show. Nowadays, people work long hours and commute a lot. Mobile screens make their favorite shows more accessible to them as per their convenience," the actor remarked.

For the unversed, &TV is reportedly planning to stop producing new content. Not only this, but the insiders say the cast might shoot their final episode on April 5. So, after the planned changes, &TV is expected to become a paid rerun channel from May 2026. In simple terms, the audience will no longer see new shows; they can only watch previously aired content. Ever since the news of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain 2 coming to an end surfaced, fans are heartbroken.

Currently, the show stars Rohitash Gour, Aasif Sheikh, Shilpa Shinde, and Vidhisha. The former two have been a part of the show since it started.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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