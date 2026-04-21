Is Bigg Boss 13's Shefali Bagga dating Yuzvendra Chahal? Actress breaks her silence

Shefali Bagga is a popular sports anchor who rose to fame after her stint in the reality TV show Bigg Boss Season 13. Of late, she has been making headlines for allegedly dating Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. The rumor of them dating spread like wildfire when they were papped having dinner together. Now, the celebrity reacted to it speculations and stated that she is “fed up” with the assumptions.

Shefali Bagga breaks her silence on dating Yuzvendra Chahal

Shefali Bagga is probably done with the link-up rumors with Yuzvendra Chahal. Hence, she decided to set the record straight. When asked about the speculated affair, Bagga told Filmygyan, “I really don’t want to answer as I am just fed up.” She further expressed her frustration over people’s “small thinking” who assume that if a man and woman are having dinner together, it only means they’re dating each other.

She went on to highlight that there was just one pap video, and suddenly, social media was like ‘Oh, is Shefali and Yuzvendra dating?’ But since her profession involves being around male cricketers all the time, she has decided not to pay heed to any such chatter. The sports anchor expressed, “I really don’t care. Honestly, my threshold is over now. Say whatever you want to say. I know my reality, and the people around me know my reality.”

One might think that Shefali would want to date a cricketer, just like Sanjana Ganesan and cricketer Jasprit Bumrah. But it’s a clear ‘no’ for Bagga as she wants to keep her personal and professional lives separate. Having said that, she admitted being fond of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni.

While she doesn’t want to date a cricketer, Shefali does crave for a relationship like Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. “You can see how busy he is, but you can also see his love for Anushka. That obsession, that affection. I want a guy like that.”

Shefali seems to be pretty clear about the kind of guy she wants to settle down with. But currently, she is focused on her career and not paying heed to being in a relationship with anyone, as of now.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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