Is Karan Patel leaving The 50? Here’s what we know about alleged exit post Rachit Singh fight

Karan Patel is one of the contestants on the ongoing reality show The 50, alongside Nikki Tamboli, Ridhi Dogra, Divya Agarwal, Adnaan Shaikh, and Yung Sammy, Urvashi Dholakia and Chahat Pandey, Mr Faisu, and many more. While the show grabs countless eyeballs in the country due to its explosive nature, a report from IWM Buzz claims that the participant Karan Patel is already planning to take his exit. The same follows his altercation with YouTuber Rachit Singh, where the two engaged in a physical tussle.

Karan Patel reportedly quits The 50 amid an alleged fight with Rachit Singh

The 50 has only managed to air four episodes so far, but the competitive nature of the show has landed it in trouble over the contestants’ behavior with each other. While it is expected that a show with numerous participants would have some of them bickering, the latest problem seems to have stemmed from an altercation between Karan Patel and Rachit Singh, who ended up going at it physically.

Following their fight, Karan Patel is said to have become unhappy with the violent nature of the show and decided to exit. It remains unknown whether the actor has actually left his position in the program or he was asked to leave. Previously, an HTCity report claimed that the actor had ‘quite a few issues with fellow contestants’ and is said to have returned home. Moreover, he was seen trying to stop a disagreement between Digvijay Rathee and Rajat Dalal, and he said, “I can’t be living in a place where violence erupts."

Other disputes have frequently taken place on the show as popular celebrities and influencers try to make their mark and survive on the program for 50 days. The 50 currently airs on OTT platform JioHotstar and is also available for viewing on television on the ColorsTV channel.

Other known names on the show include Bigg Boss 19 contestant Neelam Giri, Prince Narula, Urvashi Dholakia, Krishna Shroff, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, and many more.

