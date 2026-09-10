Is Samay Raina dating fellow comedian Sharon Verma? India’s Got Latent 2 star breaks silence

Comedian Samay Raina has finally addressed the dating rumors surrounding him and fellow comedian Sharon Verma. The speculation began after the two shared playful banter on India’s Got Latent Season 2, with their on-screen chemistry prompting fans to wonder if there was more to their equation.

Samay Raina clears the air about his love life

During an Instagram AMA recently, Samay invited fans to ask him “genuine questions only.” One follower directly asked whether he was dating Sharon Verma. Putting the speculation to rest, the comedian replied, “No brother, just internet doing its thing.” His response makes it clear that the two are not romantically involved.

Sharon Verma and Samay’s playful banter grabs attention

Sharon, who was previously a contestant on India’s Got Latent Season 1, returned to the show in its second season as a panelist. She appeared alongside Orry and Archana Puran Singh in a recent episode, where her exchanges with Samay caught viewers’ attention. Samay joked about Sharon’s Bihari roots, while she hit back with a quip about his Kashmiri roots.

Samay has also been linked to Medha Shankr

Sharon isn’t the only celebrity with whom Samay has been romantically linked. The comedian has also faced dating speculations involving 12th Fail actor Medha Shankr. She appeared as a panelist alongside Varun Dhawan, during which Samay referred to her as his “sabse acchi dost.” His seemingly softer approach towards Medha during the roast only added fuel to the rumors.

India’s Got Latent Season 2 continues to draw viewers

After controversial season 1, Samay eventually returned with India’s Got Latent season 2. While some viewers have criticized the new season for being more filtered and less raw than its predecessor, the show continues to command a sizeable audience.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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