Is Smriti Irani part of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi spinoff? Here's what we know

Smriti Irani ruled the small screen for years with the popular TV soap, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. After a brief hiatus from acting, the actress returned with the show’s sequel, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. Recently, several reports suggested that the show is expanding and a spinoff is in the pipeline. Since the makers have not given official confirmation, Irani took to social media to clear the air. Read on!

Smriti Irani is not part of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi spinoff

The second edition of Ekta Kapoor’s 2000 creation Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi continues to entertain the audience on the silver screen with Smriti Irani reprising her iconic role as Tulsi Virani. While it is topping the TRP chart, rumors of a spinoff of the show titled Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain are grabbing attention.

Amid the speculations, the actress took to the comments section of the social media post to clear the air around her involvement in the new series. Irani wrote, “May want to check PR content with authorities that have IP rights. I am not associated with any other show except Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. No spin-off program is authorised for my engagement legally, which entitles use of my image and/or personality. Do check so that viewers are not misinformed.”

Take a look:

The social media post Smriti commented on mentioned that Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain is under work. It also stated that the series will focus on the characters Vrinda and Angad (played by Tanisha Mehta and Rohit Suchanti).

“Their storyline will branch out from the parent show, offering viewers a deeper look into their journey… Production work is underway, with additional cast members joining as the show moves closer to its premiere,” the post claimed. The popular TV actress celebrates her birthday today, March 23. As she turned 50, several celebs, including Sonam Kapoor, wished her well. Her husband, Zubin Irani, also penned a long, emotional note stating that Smriti is the woman who made life richer in every way.

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