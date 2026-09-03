Is Tejasswi Prakash on a break from acting after Laughter Chefs and Desi Bling? Here's what we know

Tejasswi Prakash has been winning hearts with her reality-show appearances. Recently, the actor has revealed that she has been shooting for an exciting acting project, putting to rest speculation that she stepped away from acting after Naagin 6 and her cameo in Naagin 7.

Tejasswi Prakash clears the air on her acting

While her recent television outings have included Celebrity MasterChef, Laughter Chefs and Desi Bling, in an interview with Mid-Day, Tejasswi insists that reality television never meant she was taking a break from fiction. She revealed she is currently working on a project that she describes as “extremely exciting.” The actor also made it clear that her next venture is indeed an acting project, although she has kept the details under wraps for now.

Tejasswi is presently seen stepping into a mentor’s role on Playgrounds season 5. Her new responsibility comes after a string of reality appearances that kept her firmly in the public eye.

The actor also opened up about her experience on Khatron Ke Khiladi and whether she would ever be willing to take on such intense challenges again. Reflecting on the physically demanding tasks she once performed, Tejasswi admitted that her priorities have changed. She recalled suffering several injuries during her stint on the show.

About Tejasswi Prakash's work front

For now, The Naagin 6 star is keeping her upcoming acting project guarded. While the actor has not revealed whether it is a television show, film or another format, her confirmation ends the speculation about her acting career taking a backseat. On the personal front, the actor also got engaged to her long-time boyfriend actor Karan Kundrra on the show, Desi Bling.

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