Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij divorce: Revisiting their 15-year love story from Nach Baliye to parenthood

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij, one of Indian television’s most-loved couples, have reportedly parted ways after 14 years of marriage. According to multiple reports, the couple filed for divorce in mid-2025, with proceedings completed by August. While neither has issued an official statement, reports suggest that custody arrangements for their children, Khushi, Rajveer, and Tara, have been settled amicably.

A fairytale start to their love story

Jay and Mahhi’s romance began in 2009 when they met at a mutual friend’s party. A year later, fate brought them together again at a nightclub, and this time, their connection deepened. Jay once revealed that Mahhi was his first girlfriend. The actor proposed to her on December 31, 2009, marking the start of a beautiful journey. They tied the knot in 2010, and their bond quickly became one of the most admired in the television industry.

Their chemistry shone on-screen when they participated in the popular dance reality show Nach Baliye 5 in 2012–2013. The couple’s coordinated performances and emotional connection won them the title.

Expanding their family

In 2017, Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij decided to open their hearts and home to their househelp’s children, Khushi and Rajveer. Though reports suggest the adoption wasn’t formalized legally, both children have lived with them in Mumbai ever since. Two years later, in 2019, they welcomed their biological daughter, Tara, completing their family.

Here’s what led to separation rumours

By 2024, fans began noticing that Jay and Mahhi were rarely seen together in public or online. Their social media presence as a couple faded, sparking speculation about a rift. Addressing the divorce rumours earlier this year, Mahhi responded sharply in an interview, saying, “Even if it is the case, why should I tell you? Are you my uncle? Will you pay my lawyer’s fee?”

She went on to add that people often jump to conclusions without understanding what goes on behind closed doors. Despite her response, reports continued to suggest growing distance between the two.

According to Hindustan Times, Jay and Mahhi’s divorce was finalised between July and August 2025. The couple has reportedly settled the custody of their children. Mahhi has since moved into a new apartment and resumed work, focusing on her acting career.

Jay, on the other hand, recently spent quality time with his daughters Tara and Khushi on a vacation to Japan. Sharing pictures on Instagram, he called them “the best child companions I could have got.”

ALSO READ: Television stars Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij file for divorce after 14 years: Reports