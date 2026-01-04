Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij announce separation after 16 years of marriage: "Though we walk separate paths, we commit to being best parents"

Television actors Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have officially announced their separation after 16 years of marriage, ending months of speculation surrounding their relationship. The beloved couple shared the news through an online statement, confirming that they have mutually decided to part ways. Emphasizing respect and understanding, the note reflected their desire to move forward peacefully after careful thought and consideration.

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij announce their separation

On January 4, 2026, Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij took to their Instagram stories and shared a statement which read, “Today, we choose to part ways on a journey called life, yet we continue to have each other’s back. Peace, growth, kindness, and humanity have always been our guiding values.”

The estranged couple mentioned, “For the sake of our children, Tara, Khushi and Rajveer, we commit to being the best parents, the best friends, and whatever else it takes to do what is right for them. Though we walk separate paths, there is no villain in this story and no negativity attached to this decision. Before any conclusions are drawn, please know that we choose peace over drama and sanity above all else.”

The actors concluded with, “We continue to respect one another, support one another, and remain friends, as we always have been. With mutual respect, we ask for your respect, love and kindness as we move forward.”

Last year in July, Mahhi Vij addressed rumors of a split in an interview with Hauterrfly. She said that even if the rumours were true, she saw no reason to explain them, questioning whether people were her relatives or would pay her lawyer’s fees. She added that people tend to make a big deal out of someone’s divorce or separation and noted that she often sees comments blaming either her or Jay, with some saying, “Mahi is decent, Jay is like this,” while others write, “Jay is good, Mahi is like this.” She questioned whether anyone truly knows the truth.

The actress added that people look at single mothers and divorces very differently. She said that many assume there would be drama and that the couple would start blaming each other. She felt that there is a lot of pressure from society and urged everyone to just live and let live.

