Jennifer Winget and William Ishmael officially walk down the aisle; Actress drops dreamy video from church wedding

The internet has been abuzz with speculation surrounding television star Jennifer Winget and her reported marriage to Singapore-based businessman William Ishmael. Well, seems like the duo have exchanged their vows and said ‘I do’ to each other. In a dreamy video from their wedding, the actress introduced Will as her husband. Check it out!

Jennifer Winget and William Ishmael are finally married

It’s been a while since ardent fans of TV actress Jennifer Winget have been waiting for her to get married. Hence, when rumors of her while wedding with Singapore-based businessman William Ishmael spread like wildfire, they couldn’t hold their excitement.

Well, seems like there was truth to those speculations. Minutes ago, the Dill Mill Gayye actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a clip that left everyone surprised. The video opened with the newly-wedded couple holding hands as the bride flaunted her shiny diamond studded wedding ring. The video was accompanied by a caption which read, “and finally our stars aligned!”

Take a look:

Soon after their wedding video went viral, several fans and celebrities took to the comments section to congratulate the couple. Actress Genelia Deshmukh penned, “Congratulations my Dearest Jen and William,” while Mouni Roy wrote, “Oh my baby. Heart so full.”

Others who congratulated the couple were Sonu Sood, Jannat Zubair, Delnaaz Irani, Rashmi Desai, Kishwer Merchantt, Sophie Choudry, Anup Soni and Nakuul Mehta, to name a few.

Earlier, a behind-the-scenes video surfaced on social media. The footage, which was initially shared by the design label Karleo Fashion before reportedly being taken down, shows the actress during multiple fitting sessions for a custom-made bridal gown.

The gown featured a sophisticated strapless silhouette with a sweetheart neckline, highlighted by intricate thread embroidery and delicate beadwork. The viral clips documented the journey of creating the dress, from reviewing design concepts and fabric choices to final adjustments on the veil and bodice.

For the unversed, William Ishmael is a Singapore-based professional with a background in finance and trading.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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