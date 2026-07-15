Jennifer Winget to marry beau William Ishmael in a white wedding on July 16, 2026 in the UK: Report

Television’s golden girl, Jennifer Winget, is all set to embark on a beautiful new chapter in her personal life. The Beyhadh actress, who has always kept her private life under wraps, is reportedly gearing up to exchange vows with her long-time partner, William Ishmael, in an intimate ceremony in the United Kingdom this Thursday, July 16, 2026.

Jennifer Winget is getting married to William Ishmael in the UK

According to Bombay Times, Jennifer Winget will be walking down the aisle to get married to her beau and fiancé William Ishmael. Apparently, the wedding is expected to be a highly exclusive, private affair. Keeping with her preference for maintaining a low profile, the guest list will be limited to close family members and a handful of friends.

Sources close to the actress have shared that Jennifer will be stunning in a custom white bridal gown designed by Karleo for the special day. Earlier, an insider told Hindustan Times, “Jennifer and William are very happy together. It’s a treat to watch them and their affectionate dynamic. William proposed to Jennifer during a holiday, and she said yes.”

The source close to the couple had also shared, “Winget has been shortlisting vendors and wedding services, and has even put together an elaborate mood board.”

The wedding news has sent waves of excitement through her massive fan base. Speculation about the actress's relationship status had been running for months after eagle-eyed fans noticed her frequent travels to Singapore.

While Jennifer has not yet issued an official confirmation, the reports suggest that she and William, a Singapore-based businessman, have been in a committed relationship for some time now.

This will mark a significant milestone for Jennifer, 12 years after her separation from her former husband, Karan Singh Grover, in 2014. Since then, the actress has focused intensely on her acting career, delivering power-packed performances in hit shows like Beyhadh, Bepannaah, Dil Mill Gaye and more.

We wish Jennifer and William a lifetime of happiness and love as they begin their journey together. For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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