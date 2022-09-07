Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant Niti Taylor's 5 stylish PICS featuring her desi and glam looks

Niti Taylor is a renowned actor in the TV industry. Niti made her television debut with Pyar Ka Bandhan and later went on to star in the popular show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. With Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Niti rose to stardom and was among the most loved celebrities, especially among youngsters. The actress was appreciated for her acting chops and cute looks. Her simplicity won many hearts. Niti also featured in the hit show Ishqbaaz and music videos.

Niti has maintained an active social media presence and often shares her whereabouts. She also treats fans with her glamorous pictures. Apart from being a talented actor, she also serves gorgeous looks, and her Instagram pictures are proof that she can nail any outfit effortlessly. At present, she is a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10, and fans are already impressed with her amazing performance. Niti often experiments with her look and fans love how she manages to look stunning in simple athleisure as well. Let's take a look at 5 stylish pictures of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant Niti Taylor.